The Five Spot: 5 more things Washington governor might do to promote pot

Five ways Gov. Jay Inslee might follow up his national talk show appearance in which he said: “We’ve got the best weed in the United States.” (“Real Time with Bill Maher,” on HBO, 4/20/2018).
1 Introduce Cheech and Chong the next time they perform at the Emerald Queen Casino.
2 Lead a state cannabis industry delegation on trade mission to Jamaica.
3 Provide narration for new state tourism campaign: “Washington has the best apples, finest coffee and tastiest salmon in all the land. And this bud’s for you!”
4 Appoint a task force to study replacing the coast rhododendron as the official state flower.
5 While running for president in 2020, leave the country in suspense about whether he ever inhaled.
