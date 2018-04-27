Newly inaugurated Gov. Jay Inslee gives the Five Spot salute as he prepares to lead his newly pot-legalized state.
Newly inaugurated Gov. Jay Inslee gives the Five Spot salute as he prepares to lead his newly pot-legalized state. Ted S. Warren AP file photo, 2013

The Five Spot: 5 more things Washington governor might do to promote pot

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

April 27, 2018 02:59 PM

Five ways Gov. Jay Inslee might follow up his national talk show appearance in which he said: “We’ve got the best weed in the United States.” (“Real Time with Bill Maher,” on HBO, 4/20/2018).

1 Introduce Cheech and Chong the next time they perform at the Emerald Queen Casino.

2 Lead a state cannabis industry delegation on trade mission to Jamaica.

3 Provide narration for new state tourism campaign: “Washington has the best apples, finest coffee and tastiest salmon in all the land. And this bud’s for you!”

4 Appoint a task force to study replacing the coast rhododendron as the official state flower.

5 While running for president in 2020, leave the country in suspense about whether he ever inhaled.

