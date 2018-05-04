The Five Spot: 5 things to watch for at Starbucks racial training

Five ways Starbucks could outdo itself when it closes 8,000 U.S. stores for racial-sensitivity training the afternoon of May 29.
1 In acknowledgment that one afternoon session is insufficient to cover a complex topic with hundreds of years of historical context, move start time ahead to 11:30 a.m.
2 Take a lesson in conflict resolution from Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two men arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks. They settled with the city for a $1 each and a promise from officials that a program would be set up for young entrepreneurs.
3 Select a day to hand out free drinks to young entrepreneurs who use Starbucks as a meeting place.
4 Livestream Howard Schultz drinking Starbucks’ newest creation, a hot cup of mea culpa.
5 If any person wants to listen to the training session without ordering a drink, for heaven’s sake, let them.
