The Five Spot: 5 more taxes for Seattle to fall in love with

Five new taxes that Seattle should try after the employee “head tax” catches on.
1 Head, shoulders, knees and toes tax: This revenue source comes with a catchy jingle. And for those who think Seattle government costs an arm and a leg, we say: Why stop there?
2 Amazon dog tax: With as many as 6,000 dogs on site, the tech company is known as pooch-friendly. But if the city’s gonna tax every Amazon employee, why should Kibbles and Bitts get a free ride?
3 Pee tax: Here’s a new twist on an old tax from the Roman Emperor Vespasian. Collect a fee from every small-bladdered tourist who uses Seattle’s fine public toilets, and pretty soon you’re in the money.
4 Hipster hair tax: Another stolen historical idea, this one a variation of the great beard tax instituted by Russia’s Peter the Great. Millions in revenue is ready to be harvested from vast acres of Seattle man buns, handlebar mustaches and ironic facial hair.
5 Tacoma head tax upcharge: So many 253ers schlep north to jobs in Seattle – like, nearly 60,000 of us – that we should expect to pay extra for the privilege. Thank you, sir, may I have another?
