The Five Spot: 5 ways to salvage Trump’s Korea peace coins

Five things President Trump can do with all those commemorative North Korean peace summit coins now that it’s been canceled.
1 Melt them down and use the metal for additional ornate fixtures at Trump Tower. “Hey, Melania, check out the new bathroom toilet in the penthouse!”
2 Ask White House Communications Agency to mint a whole collection of coins showing Trump with his favorite strongmen, including Xi Jinping, Rodrigo Duterte and Darth Vader. “Hey, America, collect all 12!”
3 Entertain and educate children at White House parties with commemorative coin tricks. “Hey, kids, watch it vanish along with any flickering hope of world peace and my Nobel Prize!”
4 Stockpile them for tipping housekeepers and valet attendants at Trump Hotels. “Hey, Carlos, now you know what it’s like to be Vladimir Putin and have the U.S. president in your pocket!”
5 Scratch off Kim Jong Un’s face and replace with Supreme Leader Robert Mueller. “Hey, Justice Department employees, hope you appreciate these commemorative gag gifts!”
