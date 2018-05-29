Democrats: Egregious conduct and a babbling brook

While Democrats revel in the Stormy Daniels’ story, President Trump’s poll numbers are climbing and it appears the blue wave is turning into a babbling brook.
No wonder. The economy is booming, tax cuts are kicking in and jobs are plentiful.
The Democrats have spent their time trying to make the Trump government non-functional with their unprecedented obstruction. They have put politics over country, and it’s reprehensible.
Now we’re hearing that the Obama administration was spying on Pr 183esident Trump and his campaign. The surveillance included wiretaps and at least one government informant.
In order to spy on Trump election officials, the FBI and Department of Justice needed a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant.
To obtain the FISC warrant, they used a dossier that came from Russian sources, had never been verified or corroborated, and was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The FISC judge was not informed of this.
Politically motivated surveillance? Absolutely.
Republicans are calling for a second special counsel. This is worse than Watergate.
Craig A. Chilton, Bonney Lake
