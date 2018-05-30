This time, the joke was on Roseanne Barr

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. Barr apologized Tuesday for suggesting via Twitter that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes. But the TV star still saw ABC cancel her show. Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP