The Five Spot: 5 can’t-miss gifts for South Sound Class of 2018

Five great graduation gifts for high school seniors in the Class of 2018.
1 From Tacoma-Pierce Chamber of Commerce: A college care package of hometown items. Includes Almond Roca, Rite in the Rain notebooks and TAGRO potting soil, made from the best poop on earth.
2 From Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz: A summer job, four years of free textbooks and four years of free Starbucks, extra caffeinated.
3 From the art teacher: An origami sculpture made of shreds from every standardized test you’ve taken since elementary school.
4 From the campus security officer: A memory book compiling 12 years of lockdowns, active-shooter drills and other tediously terrifying routines that define growing up in the post-millennial generation.
5 From President Trump: An official pardon for that “D” on the calculus final. Plus, a framed degree from Trump University.
