Elephant era in Tacoma closes in on welcome end

Elephants aren't part of the future at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium beyond the life spans of Hanako, left, and Suki, right. The transition to caring for a different species, perhaps the Indian rhinoceros, is drawing nearer with 54-year-old Hanako's recent cancer diagnosis. Suki is also elderly, at 53. Dean J. Koepfler News Tribune file photo, 2011