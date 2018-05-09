Hawaii sends Northwest a red-hot wake-up call

Volcano Preparedness Month, while observed faithfully every May by Washington geology nerds and disaster planners, doesn’t quite bubble to the surface of general public awareness. If anything, complacency seems to grow with each passing anniversary of the historic Mount St. Helens eruption 38 years ago this month.
So the hellish landscape caused by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano over the past week serves as a timely wake-up call. Images of flowing lava, noxious gas clouds, evacuated neighborhoods and more than two dozen destroyed homes on the Big Island carry extra impact for those of us living in the shadow of Mount Rainier and other sleeping giants.
As vents in the earth crack open, unleashing molten fury in quiet subdivisions set against a lush backdrop, some Hawaiians speak of being subject to the whims of Pele, the goddess of fire.
Here in Pierce County, we don’t have the same appreciation for mythical destructive forces. What we do have is a Twitter feed, called @MountRainierWA, that describes itself as a “badass” and regularly taunts followers with warnings that it could go kablooey at any time. “Hope everyone is enjoying the last Earth Day!” it tweeted last month.
In a matchup between these two forces, the oddsmakers would likely tell you to put your money on Pele.
The Cascade volcanoes of the Pacific Northwest don’t pose the recurring threat of the shield volcanoes of the Hawaiian Islands, where liquid magma can rise quickly. More than 60 eruptions have been recorded on Kilauea since 1983.
But frequency doesn’t tell the whole story. Think of it like the angry old woman who flashes her temper regularly versus the one who blows her top once or twice in a lifetime. Which would you rather be around when she explodes?
Take it from Seth Moran, chief scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cascade Volcano Observatory. Don’t underestimate the power of St. Helens, Rainier or any of their seven Washington-Oregon sisters.
“We’ve got nine volcanoes that really could erupt tomorrow, and we need to treat that as a serious possibility,” Moran told The Seattle Times this week.
Pierce County residents, planners and developers in particular must continue to brace for fast-moving volcanic mudflows, called lahars, that break off from Mount Rainier once or twice a century. More than 150,000 people live in the valley beneath a mountain entombed in as much glacial ice as all the other Cascade volcanoes combined.
For a fairly recent reference point, scientists cite the 1985 eruption of Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia. Some 23,000 people died under a debris field of melted snow and ice.
It’s critical that state and local emergency officials maintain, upgrade and provide a steady funding source for the Puyallup Valley’s lahar warning system, now 20 years old.
Meanwhile, one of the best ways Washingtonians can plan for the worst is through education. The Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens opens for the season May 16, with a family learning celebration on May 19.
This Saturday, the Cascade Volcano Observatory in Vancouver will host an open house full of seismic, explosive fun. Come for the thermal imaging, robotic-arm sediment sampling and computer simulations that track the ash trajectory after a blast. Then stick around to see the erupting “TrashCano.”
If there’s hope for volcano preparedness to break through into public consciousness this month and thereafter, it should be a little unsettling and never boring.
