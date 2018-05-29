More cougar attacks ahead? Or just cougar politics?

A cougar attack on a pair of mountain bikers — which left one man dead, after being dragged off a logging road by the predator — was either a once-a-century anomaly or an overdue wake-up call, according to dueling interpretations of the shocking May 19 incident near North Bend.
Both conclusions could be right, and the uneasy mix of wildlife science and urban-rural politics makes things harder to sort out. That’s why policy makers must take care to assess all evidence before trying to impose new controls over Washington’s mountain lion population.
Animal conservationists and others caution against overreaction, noting the last time a cougar killed a person in Washington was 1924, in the north-central part of the state. Fewer than 20 other cougar attacks have been recorded in the past 100 years, none fatal.
One death doesn’t mean cougars pose a clear-and-present danger to humans, just as the fatal goring of a hiker by a mountain goat in Olympic National Park in 2010 didn’t implicate that species as a fearsome people killer. Both incidents simply highlight the importance of taking precautions in our fragile coexistence with nature.
That live-and-let-live philosophy tends to predominate on the west side of the state. But there’s another perspective, largely espoused by ranchers and their allies on the east side, that may now gain a wider audience.
Cougars, they say, are losing their fear of humans. The problem is compounded by urban development encroaching on wildlife habitat, as well as a growing outdoor recreation footprint; the same day as the fatal attack, coincidentally, a 17-mile network of new mountain bike trails opened on state land a few miles away.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say cougars aren’t just an Eastern Washington concern. In recent years, sightings have been confirmed around Puget Sound, including from Gig Harbor to Port Orchard.
In 2011, a state DFW carnivore manager noted a sizable group was tracked east of Auburn. “This demonstrates that we have cougars living very close to people,” the manager said. “Inevitably, we are going to have conflict.”
Whether it will materialize as more dead livestock and pets and more confrontations with humans is up for debate. Eastside legislators have steadfastly sounded the alarm for more aggressive cougar management, lonely voices achieving limited success.
While the state has an annual “harvest guideline” totaling about 250 cougars, the use of hunting dogs for sport was banned by Washington voters in 1996. From 2000 to 2011, the state authorized sporadic public safety hunts using hounds, but those have since been curtailed. And in 2015, after DFW moved to increase the cougar kill quota in certain management zones, Gov. Jay Inslee intervened, saying the rule change violated open public process.
A DFW cougar specialist says he’s counted at least 17 bills in Olympia over the last two decades trying to ease rules for tracking and killing the elusive big cats. We won’t be surprised if the North Bend attack is used as a pretext for another round of proposals.
DFW last week sent the remains of the cougar believed to have killed S.J. Brooks, a 32-year-old Seattle man, to Washington State University’s animal disease laboratory. It could take weeks to finalize necropsy results for the emaciated, juvenile male cat.
Many questions remain, including: What possessed this animal to keep stalking the men even after they fended it off with their bikes? Would more active state management practices protect the public, or would they cause territorial disruption (and more space for aggressive juveniles to thrive) in a species known to regulate its own numbers?
A dispassionate, scientifically based evaluation of all available evidence makes sense before the frenetic pace of politics starts up again in January.
