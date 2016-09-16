Economy: Wake up and smell fishy data

Re: “Household income up 5.2 percent, largest rise since at least 1967,” (TNT, 9/14).
So household income is up , according to the Census Bureau. And do you know how it’s figured? According to the agency website, it was figured by a sampling of fewer than 70,000 households across the country and then the residents were polled or interviewed.
That’s right folks, no actual data was used. The results were based on nothing more than phone calls or surveys sent out through the mail. Now that’s what I called scientific! And what wonderful timing with only a few weeks to the election. No doubt that’s just a coincidence.
Of course, that’s what’s to be expected from a government that tells us that the unemployment rate is only 5.6 percent when the actual figure is 23 percent. And none of us have noticed all the homeless people living on the streets, in cars and in tents, right?
Time to wake up, folks. The alarm went off a long time ago and it’s time to stop pushing the snooze button.
