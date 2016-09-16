Election: Hillary Clinton insults ordinary Americans

With Donald Trump’s poll numbers rising and the momentum shifting to the Trump campaign, Hillary Clinton decided to go after Trump supporters. At a recent New York City fundraiser for wealthy donors including Barbara Streisand, she said you can put half of Trump supporters in a “basket of deplorables. Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it.”
This was not a Freudian slip. This was a prepared speech that showed a breathtaking disdain for millions of middle-class voters. The next day she walked her elitist comments back a notch by stating she regretted saying “half” of Trump supporters. If not half, did she only mean to insult 40 percent? Twenty five percent?
Hillary’s condescending remarks exposed her laughing audience and her contempt for everyday Americans.
A few days earlier, Bill Clinton was at an Orlando event playing the race card. He called Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” a racist statement. He apparently forgot that he used the same phrase several times during his 1992 presidential campaign and Hillary’s 2008 campaign.
Hillary’s campaign slogan is “Stronger Together,” which is reported to be her seventh slogan. Does “together” mean just the rich?
Comments