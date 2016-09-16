Legislature: O'Ban not right choice for District 28

Re: “Reelect O’Ban, Muri, Kilduff in Legislative District 28,” (TNT, 9/15).
I was disappointed that the TNT endorsed Sen. Steve O’Ban. The Washington Conservation Voters Legislative Scorecard (https://wcvoters.org/scorecards/2016/) gives him a rating of 10 percent on environmental issues, meaning he voted 90 percent of the time to weaken or undermine environmental protections.
The Washington State Labor Council (http://www.wslc.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-WSLC-Voting-Record.pdf) gives O’Ban a rating of only 22 percent. He co-sponsored a bill to repeal Human Rights Commission rules allowing people to use restrooms of their gender identity. He voted against funding a negotiated collective bargaining agreement. He voted to continue providing unconstitutional state funding to private charter schools.
The TNT admits that the Senate GOP caucus, of which O’Ban is “an insider,” “is prone to hyperpartisanship.” In fact, O’Ban votes 98 percent of the time with two ultra-conservative decision-makers whose caucus refused to support the Equal Pay Opportunity Act (costing women wages); the Washington Voting Rights Act; and businesses providing accommodations for pregnant workers.
O’Ban votes against workers, human rights and our environment. He stands with his caucus against women and voter access. Thus, he does not represent the people of his district well.
In contrast, his challenger Marisa Peloquin supports workers, women, voters, veterans, mental health issues, human rights, infrastructure repairs and the environment.
Comments