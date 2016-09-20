Election: Good riddance to Trump birther mania

After years of lies, Donald Trump has finally conceded that President Obama was born in the United States. While he capitulated on that point, he doubled down by trying to blame Hillary Clinton for the controversy in the first place — yet another lie he cannot substantiate.
Clinton never doubted Obama’s place of birth. If others brought that up at some point during the 2008 election, they dropped it. It was Trump who resurrected the controversy. He alone owns it, nurturing it and championing it for years with promises of new information that never materialized.
Like an errant eight year old, he is trying to blame his error on someone else. Is that what we want in the White House?
