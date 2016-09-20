Energy: Solar incentives being cut by state

With the grow of solar panels in Washington, which reduces carbon in the air, the incentive payments from the state have reached the maximum amount of the fund. Therefore, per Puget Sound Energy, the incentive rebates will be cut 7 percent this year, and next year cut by at least a 30 percent.
Gov. Jay Inslee ran as the green governor. He tried to pass a carbon tax, which would raise prices on the working people of the state and give the state another item to raise taxes on. Remember businesses do not pay taxes; they just pass them on to the consumer.
So why has the green governor allowed this fund to max out? He will blame the Republicans and the Republicans will blame him. In the end we the working people who invested in solar will get the short end of the deal.
It just seems unless you buy the politician (in either party,) your voice is not heard anymore.
Comments