Anthem: A message to NFL quarterback Kaepernick

How many have died so you can have freedom? How many of those do you disrespect by your actions protesting the national anthem and the American flag?
How would you like to trade places with a soldier; you have a good eye, so you could shoot straight, yes? The freedom of speech does not give you the right to disrespect the flag and your country.
▪ To quote an African proverb: “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem”, (see www.sevenquotes.com/)
▪ Read about Eldridge Cleaver and how he changed in his growth and thinking process by becoming a born-again Christian and a Republican. (www.thedailybeast.com/)
▪ Let’s not forget the Buffalo Soldiers who have showed their love of country by fighting for it since 1866 www.factfile.org/10-facts-about-buffalo-soldiers.
You disrespect the flag, the country and the mighty eagle — all symbols of freedom in our country. You disrespect all of us; therefore, we will not respect you.
