Election: Don't squander vote on 3rd party candidate

Re: “What to make of the Libertarian candidate,” (TNT op-ed, 9/18).
I agree with the columnist that our responsibility as citizens should be to objectively consider who can actually do the job and vote accordingly.
To anyone tempted to vote for a third (or fourth) party candidate for president in this election, remember what happened in 2000. Many believe that an ideological Supreme Court denied Al Gore the presidency, but his winning the popular vote would have been absolutely undeniable if it weren’t for the people who sanctimoniously squandered their votes on Ralph Nader.
Instead of Gore, the guy whose goal in life was to save the planet, we got Iraq, the destabilization of the Mideast, the rise of ISIS, waves of immigrants and the destabilization of the European Union. And this time, the stakes are exponentially higher.
Indeed, everyone should objectively consider who can actually do the job and vote accordingly.
