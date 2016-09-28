Police: Nonlethal shooting easier said than done

Re: “Why not shoot to disable more often?” (TNT letter, 9/27).
The “shoot to disable” scenario is rare in real life and is most often reserved for TV and movies. The concept flies in the face of even basic firearms training, where we’re taught to aim for center of mass, i.e., the torso. Also, a leg or hip shot leaves no guarantee that the target will be neutralized, especially if the target is on drugs.
The officer most likely will have no idea if the target is sober, drunk or stoned. Next, you can’t saddle an officer with the burden of trying to decide in a split-second whether the action will result in.possible legal action somewhere down the road. The immediate thought is to neutralize a threat to public safety.
Finally, the ability to hit a 3 to 4 inch target at 20 feet is relatively easy in the calm of a shooting range, but in an active-shooting scenario where you and/or the target is in motion, that’s a pretty difficult shot.
