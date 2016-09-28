ST3: Transit measure is a money grab

I get very irate every time I read about Sound Transit wanting my property taxes for public transportation. Why should my property taxes subsidize someone else’s transportation?
I pay my taxes in the expectation they will be used in Pierce County for better schools, fire and police departments, parks and public recreation, not for someone to ride a train to work. You don’t pay for my vehicle licenses or fuel taxes; why should I pay for your commute?
In my 70-plus years, I’ve never ridden public transportation and probably never will. According to Sound Transit’s schedule, I’ll be long gone before any of it is even built.
To those that say it will reduce congestion on our roads, you’re probably correct, but then the HOV lanes were supposed to accomplish that, too; that is if you can afford them.
Again, I say no to Sound Transit. Leave my property taxes in Pierce County where they belong.
