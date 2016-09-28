Unions: Support doctors and their labor rights

Re: “Auburn Medical Center doctors working to unionize physicians,” (TNT, 9/24).
As a healthcare union member and activist for more than 30 years, I stand with Dr. Virginia Stowell and all of the physicians who are organizing to join a union. I am certain it wasn’t easy for her to stand up for herself and others, file NLRB charges and see them through to the end.
It is no surprise to see that Multicare, “…doesn’t believe a union is needed…” Interesting how their recognition “… that employees have a right to form or join a union…” wasn’t in place prior to the NLRB issuing two rulings in favor of Stowell and the physicians she represents.
It is time for employee physicians to have a voice and to use it without fear of retaliation, in any form, from their employers.
Comments