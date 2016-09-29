Legislature: Spitzer would excel in 26th District

I have followed Randy Spitzer’s journey to become our 26th Legislative District representative with great admiration and respect. He and his wife Laurie have long been known to me as fellow educators. Their careers have been long, laudable and committed to students, teachers and families.
When I asked Spitzer to speak to our Kiwanis Club in Manchester, he willingly joined our group in a full-fledged and honest discussion of issues and values. He had a clear vision for problem solving some of the current problems facing our state: compliance with the McCleary decision to fully fund our educational system and fixing our tax system that overtaxes seniors and the middle class.
He talked about our failing infrastructure, the inability of legislators to collaborate across party lines. His experience as a trusted business adviser and certified financial planner are tools he will use wisely to address these problems.
Comments