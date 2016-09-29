Letters to the Editor

September 29, 2016 12:44 PM

JBLM Missle Firing: Much Ado About Nothing

Dave Gibson, Olympia

All the hand-wringing and fussing about the terrible missile firing at JBLM was all for naught. After 2 days of the HIMARS missle pracitce, from my perch near the Nisqually River, the noise is not as noticable as regular artillery practice. A low-level woosh is not a significant distraction. Additionally, there is no thump and vibration like traditional artillery practice. Can we please avoid getting knickers in a twist with every little thing, and let our soldiers do their job of protecting the nation.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Dos the newest Pierce County Sheriff's bomb-sniffing dog

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos