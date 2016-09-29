JBLM Missle Firing: Much Ado About Nothing

All the hand-wringing and fussing about the terrible missile firing at JBLM was all for naught. After 2 days of the HIMARS missle pracitce, from my perch near the Nisqually River, the noise is not as noticable as regular artillery practice. A low-level woosh is not a significant distraction. Additionally, there is no thump and vibration like traditional artillery practice. Can we please avoid getting knickers in a twist with every little thing, and let our soldiers do their job of protecting the nation.
