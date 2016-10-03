Letters to the Editor

October 3, 2016 2:54 PM

Port of Tacoma: Port of Tacoma: We should see beauty not dollar signs

Barbara Schlotfeldt, Tacoma

As I read the numerous TNT articles that deal with money-making schemes being considered for our port, I am led to wonder: are any of the people involved in the various debates able to look at our gorgeous bay and, on a clear day, beautiful Mt. Tahoma in all her majesty and feel anything but awe and gratitude to the Creator?

How is it that some humans, when they behold any wonder of creation, are able to see only dollar signs? Where is the sense of the sacred, the reverence, the gratitude, the instinct to care for and to preserve these wonders in all their pristine beauty?

To fail to preserve and to care for our natural world is a sign that the utilitarian philosophy has gone stark-raving mad.

