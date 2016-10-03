Politics: Trump can restore trust in government

The media does not give candidate Trump any help. What the media does is mildly ridicule him as they make advertising money from the audiences he draws.
From the beginning of his campaign, the media has used disparagement, insinuations, and then graduated to outright attacks. Trump’s simple common sense suggestions have labeled him as “xenophobic” or “racist,” a hater of asylum seekers and immigrants from regions that build terrorists and fund them.
Skin color doesn’t make a terrorist. One’s culture does when its education and religious systems glorify it.
Trump won support for focusing on enforcing immigration, banking and employment law…finally. When he didn’t cower under incessant 24 hour political attacks, he earned our gratitude.
Candidates for years had that chance. Clinton’s Machine frames news and a weak media responds.
We know our nation is becoming dangerously corrupt, that we’re no longer being represented. We know our gerrymandered voting districts caused this by preventing centrist candidates, enabling money to control a Congress that values ideology over rule of law.
Someone like Trump who is strong enough to withstand D.C.’s corrupt pressures may begin to restore our trust in the federal government.
