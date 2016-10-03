P.S.E. Port LNG Plant: Let voters know complete hazard assessment before permitting L.N.G. plant

Since in 1944 about one square mile was cleared by a L.N.G. blast in Cleveland, Ohio and in 2014 the town of Plymouth, WA. was made ill by a Williams Pipeline L.N.G. leak, it should be required that the voters of Tacoma be allowed to know the complete information regarding the risks assumed, the complete hazard assessment secretly provided P.S.E. by a foreign engineering firm in support of the L.N.G. plant being promoted by the Port, P.S.E., and the city. The arguments disqualifying citizens from this info are false since this info is available internationally. Tacoma citizens deserve to know the hazards of living in Tacoma!
Comments