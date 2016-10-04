Presidential Candidates: Pilot or president: experience matters

The Situation: You have to take an international flight over water in a multi-engine jet airliner. Two pilots are available to fly the aircraft. The passengers will select the pilot.
The first pilot is a veteran of 40 years of flying. She has operated both military and civilian jet aircraft. She has 25,000 hours of flight experience.
The other pilot is also of the same age. He has 100 hours of single engine light aircraft flight time.
The experienced pilot, who is licensed to fly the aircraft, provides the prospective passengers with a comprehensive flight plan and weather briefing. The other pilot says, “Just trust me—I can figure it out even though I have never flown this aircraft.”
The Question: Who do you want to fly the aircraft? Your life depends upon the decision.
