Global Commerce: Iran: Turn global enemies into global customers

Re: “Iran not evil empire to this South South company” (TNT editorial 10/2).
No more sensible words have been spoken than by those of John Dentler and Steve Brown of Troutlodge about the people of Iran. Most Iranians are just like us. They want opportunities to work hard and make some money.
Does the situation of Iran remind any fellow baby boomers about another country with whom we were engaged in mortal combat? We had disparaging words for those people, too. What they really wanted was to do business with us. When the idiotic war in Vietnam ended, that is exactly what happened in short order.
Dentler and Brown are the light to the future, and kudos to Obama for reopening the door to Iran. Next up, Cuba. Think of all the great opportunities for business, sport and culture for both the US and Cuba.
Let’s hope we elect a president who will continue to open doors and won’t shoot herself in the foot.
