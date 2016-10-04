Oh, that we could all be as “smart” as Donald Trump. For a start, cities, counties, states, and the nation wouldn’t be burdened with collecting taxes to build or maintain any highways. The agriculture and livestock industries could operate free of any constraints imposed by the tax-funded FDA or USDA, thereby maximizing their profits. Our citizens wouldn’t need to worry about their safety. With no tax-funded police, firefighters, military, they wouldn’t have any to worry about. Yes, if we could all be as “smart” as Mr. Trump and follow his lead, his example of being a genius. He is running to lead our country, is he not?
