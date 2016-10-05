Letters to the Editor

October 5, 2016 3:27 PM

Election: We need a “none of the above” box

Virgil D. Thrapp, Graham

Hillary’s campaign subverts a fair campaign within her own party, and then she insults the entire Bernie base by fear-mongering, saying that any vote other than for her is a “throwaway vote.”

Anyone who undermines the democratic process is not worthy of office. Here’s my spin: I’ll research the independent ranks for my choice.

Even if Trump should get elected, it wouldn’t be long before he would commit an impeachable act; his fan base in the legislature would make for a quick exit, and the disenchanted can collectively say, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

The Bernies would then get a twofer: no Hillary and so long to Trump.

