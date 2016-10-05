Election: We need a “none of the above” box

Hillary’s campaign subverts a fair campaign within her own party, and then she insults the entire Bernie base by fear-mongering, saying that any vote other than for her is a “throwaway vote.”
Anyone who undermines the democratic process is not worthy of office. Here’s my spin: I’ll research the independent ranks for my choice.
Even if Trump should get elected, it wouldn’t be long before he would commit an impeachable act; his fan base in the legislature would make for a quick exit, and the disenchanted can collectively say, “YOU’RE FIRED!”
The Bernies would then get a twofer: no Hillary and so long to Trump.
