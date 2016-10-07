Thanks: Thank you for making a difference

Our neighborhood adjoins two separate shopping centers and as a result we have had years of issues that have included safety issues, transients, overgrown vegetation, garbage, and trash.
After ongoing refusals and neglect by both the property owners and their property management companies to work with the neighbors to address these problems, I contacted City Council Members Ryan Mello and Anders Ibsen and city staff member Rebecca Boydston and others. As a result, they were able to get the issues resolved and restore our neighborhood.
I found that the City of Tacoma’s online reporting system (TacomaFIRST311) worked well with the smaller non-emergency issues that faced our neighborhoods and it definitely is a good resource.
Sometimes, we tend to forget that the smaller things add up quickly and create larger issues that become more complicated and costly to address.
Thanks for taking the extra effort to make a difference.
