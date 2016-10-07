Letters to the Editor

October 7, 2016 11:24 AM

Chris Reykdal: Reykdal Is Best Choice for SPI

Patti Dailey, University Place

I have met with Chris Reykdal and heard him speak and I can say that he is, without a doubt, the right choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Being a member of our State Legislature, Chris has a robust understanding of the inner workings of Olympia, including relationships with the folks within. I believe fixing the funding crisis will take someone who can work WITH the Legislature and help to guide a solution.

Chris has been a teacher and a school board member, he is the father to two school-aged children, his wife is a school counselor and a school board member, and he has spent almost 15 years working as a budget executive for our state’s community and technical college system.

Chris’ variety of experience in public education is why I believe he is the person to help us get full funding, a reduction of standardized tests, and a re-commitment to career and technical education. In addition, Chris grew up in poverty, and he is absolutely committed to ensuring every child has equal opportunity to a quality education, no matter what.

Chris Reykdal is the best candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Please consider voting for him.

