Chris Reykdal: Reykdal Is Best Choice for SPI

I have met with Chris Reykdal and heard him speak and I can say that he is, without a doubt, the right choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Being a member of our State Legislature, Chris has a robust understanding of the inner workings of Olympia, including relationships with the folks within. I believe fixing the funding crisis will take someone who can work WITH the Legislature and help to guide a solution.
Chris has been a teacher and a school board member, he is the father to two school-aged children, his wife is a school counselor and a school board member, and he has spent almost 15 years working as a budget executive for our state’s community and technical college system.
Chris’ variety of experience in public education is why I believe he is the person to help us get full funding, a reduction of standardized tests, and a re-commitment to career and technical education. In addition, Chris grew up in poverty, and he is absolutely committed to ensuring every child has equal opportunity to a quality education, no matter what.
Chris Reykdal is the best candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Please consider voting for him.
