Unions: Stand up for freedom not to join them

If the modern public sector union product is so good, then why do people have to be forced to buy it? These unions are nothing but big businesses with a monopoly enforced by the government.
Because of the recent Supreme Court ruling in Harris vs. Quinn, which states that public sector unions like SEIU cannot force membership on workers who take care of loved ones at home, the unions have done everything in their power to keep these people from being informed of their rights.
That is what the Freedom Foundation is doing: informing people of their rights not to be part of the union.
What happens when people are given a choice? They leave in droves. A recent letter to the editor extolled: “Ask your lawmakers if they support your freedom to join a union.” I would say: Ask them if they support your freedom not to be forced to join a union.
