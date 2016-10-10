Election: Don't throw away your vote

Re: “Sen. Elizabeth Warren Worthy of Write-in, (TNT editorial 10/8).
I agree with the author in that Elizabeth Warren would be an excellent choice for President; however, not for this election. It is far more important for our country to make sure an individual such as Trump remains out of the White House.
Any vote other than for Clinton equates to a vote for Trump. Clinton is certainly not a perfect candidate (if there is such a thing) but she is infinitely more qualified than Trump. Please do not throw away your vote in an attempt to protest the system.
The future of our country, and the world, are too important.
