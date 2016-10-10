Crime: Sex Trafficking Awareness

Re: “The Latest: Backpage attorney blasts raid, CEO’s arrest” (TNT 10/8).
Kudos to The News Tribune for publishing the article on the arrest of the CEO of Backpage.com. Sex trafficking of minors and vulnerable adults is on the rise due to the obscene profits made by sellers who market their “product” to buyers of underground commercial sex.
This is not a victim less crime. Real children and adults will suffer a lifetime of pain if they are exploited for the sex trade. Backpage is just one business that engages in the sex trade. Please publish more articles on the damaging practices of human trafficking, in all of its forms.
