Election: Do Your Part…Vote!

To those of us fortunate enough to live in this democracy we need to do our part and vote! To those who say they will not exercise their right and responsibility to vote, please reconsider, read the Voter’s Pamphlet, educate yourself and vote. Study the candidates, issues, demeanor and knowledge of all the candidates, then vote for the most qualified candidate in your opinion.
If you are choosing not to vote, then please do not complain about the president for the next four years or our representatives in the next two to four to six years as you did not participate in selecting the best candidate. People in many other countries would cherish and exercise the right to vote if available to them; we need to provide the model of a participatory democracy and exercise our right to vote. Our future depends upon your vote!
