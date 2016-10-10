Election: Not in my locker room

Re: “Trump apologizes for crude 2005 comments as condemnations flood in” (TNT, 10/8).
Donald Trump and his supporters claim his offensive sexists remarks are just “locker room banter.” I have worked out 5 mornings a week all of my adult life; I have worked out at the “Y”; at The Elks; and in the gym at college. I have never heard such crude remarks in any locker room as the “banter” made by Trump.
This is a man who has a sick view of American men and women. Not only women, but men should be outraged at his suggestion that we are all just a bunch of perverts like him.
It is a disgrace that he is where he is.
