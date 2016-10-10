Election: Republican leadership enables continuing sexism

How many more women will surrender their dignity (to the point of mental instability, maiming, and loss of life) at the hands of their loved ones/ family members/ protectors/ bosses before the Republican Party categorically repudiates Trump’s implied and overt demeaning of women?
We didn’t need the latest tape of Trump’s nasty language to tell us his campaign has encouraged the mistreatment of women. This tape is not just about “locker room” hilarity. Men of Trump’s ilk, those “deplorable” supporters rightly called out by Clinton, have celebrated his very public sexist attitude. Abusers, like former FOX News chairman Roger Ailes, have felt vindicated.
A personal apology will not suffice. Pointing fingers will not do. Presidential leadership needs to acknowledge this national disgrace: Name it and work to eradicate it.
