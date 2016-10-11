Election: Candidate Thomas has a mom, too

The candidate for the 29th District David Sawyer’s Mom is a wonderful mom whose recent letter to the editor about her son confirms to the world and the TNT readership the special love of moms the world over. God bless Mrs. Sawyer.
I have met Colonel (Ret) Rick Thomas, who is Mr. Sawyer’s 29th District opponent. Thomas was a leader to our sons and daughters in hostile combat zones for three decades across the globe. I assure you that Rick Thomas has a mom, too. It is Thomas’ lifelong held values as a leader that precludes him from encouraging the entry of his mom into the political fighting arena.
Because of Rick Thomas’ values and leadership experience, I am certain that we will not see candidate mom versus candidate mom in the editorial pages of the great Tacoma News Tribune.
Whatever experience Mr. Sawyer and his mom believe he has, it pales to the responsibilities Thomas took on behalf of our sons and daughters in defense of our nation. Mr. Thomas has capably demonstrated a lifelong selfless service to our citizens and nation.
