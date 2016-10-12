Letters to the Editor

October 12, 2016 9:40 AM

Election: Let your voices be heard on mental health tax

Evonne Agnello, Tacoma

Re: “Matt Driscoll: Where County Council candidates stand on mental health sales tax” (TNT, 10/11).

I’m writing to urge Pierce County residents to contact their representative and all members of the County Council and urge them to include a mental health tax in the 2017 budget.

If passed, citizens would pay one dime for every $100 they spend (on taxable goods) and the county would have about $9 million annually to spend on desperately needed mental health services.

Brother, can you spare a dime?

County, can we count on your compassion?

