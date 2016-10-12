Election: Hillary, the last one standing

Trump has shared the stage in debates with at least 12 other people, mostly Republicans. All of his opponents have been reputable individuals, upheld by the people of their communities as such, and most having served the public. Each has left the stage tarnished, debased, defamed and sullied by this vile man. It’s not hard to imagine each opponent with Trump’s foot on his neck, and Trump thumping his chest; each having been dragged into degrading verbal warfare unlike anything that respectable people have encountered before.
So, too, with Hillary. The disdain that so many have for her, and many of Trump’s Republican cohorts, has come from these base debacles called debates. I do not believe any of them ever wanted to go to such banal places, but they have been dragged there. And there Hillary stands as the final bastion against this feckless man. She must compete. She has no choice. She is the last voice other than the ballot. We must not disdain her. We must rally behind her.
Her fight during the next month is everyone’s fight. We have to support her, and let her know that we know she must do what she is doing!
