Election: Seaquist is right choice for veterans

Larry Seaquist is the right choice this November for veterans. As our representative in Olympia Seaquist will work hard to guarantee veterans receive all the benefits they deserve while ensuring the state works in their best interest. As a veteran of the Oregon National Guard, as the son-in-law of a career Army Veteran of WWII and Korean War POW, as the father of a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, I understand how important electing Larry Seaquist is.
Seaquist spent 32 years in the US Navy commanding four different warships in operations across the world. He also served at the Pentagon where he worked on developing national security strategy. This experience will serve the people of the 26th Legislative District well.
He has previously sponsored legislation specifically aimed at veterans including bills to increase funding for homeless veterans’ basic needs and to relax veterans’ residency restrictions for in-state tuition. As a veteran himself, he personally understands and is committed to improving the lives of veterans in Olympia.
I will be voting for Larry Seaquist this November and I urge everyone else to do the same. We need him as our representative in Olympia to continue working for our veterans.
Comments