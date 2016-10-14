Election Bias: Fairness, Anyone?

Re: Matt Driscoll: For parents, finding hope in Trump vs. Clinton election isn’t easy” (TNT, 10/13).
Yes, Trump has his faults, but there is a reason that 37 percent of the country will still vote for him.
Driscoll virtually ignores the faults of Hillary Clinton. How is he going to explain the dangers that her policies will have on his daughter’s generation — refugees (whom ISIS has promised to infiltrate with terrorists), open borders that will allow immigration that this nation cannot support financially, an increasing national debt, etc.?
Then, there is her poor judgment in the handling of classified emails and Benghazi. In addition, there are Hillary’s attacks on women who dared to accuse her husband of his sexual exploits.
Does Matt want his daughter to hold high someone who has been shown to be a chronic liar? It appears that he doesn’t care about integrity, except when it comes to Trump. Driscoll exhibits the greatest failing of liberals — not what they believe, but their double standard hypocrisy.
Trump’s supporters care about the future of this country; Hillary’s supporters care about one thing — winning this election at all costs.
