Election: For local GOP no decision means no vote

Re: “Local GOP leaders face Trump dilemma” (TNT, 10/13).
Sen. Bruce Dammeier and Rep. Melanie Stambaugh were asked, “Do you plan on voting for Donald Trump in November?” Both replied, “Undecided.”
If you’ve got a stomach for it, view Donald Trump’s vulgar, lewd comments caught on video. And please explain how candidates hoping to represent the citizens of Pierce County can come away with “undecided” as their answer.
No dilemma here — I will not be voting for Dammeier, Stambaugh or any “undecided”s.
