Election: Jesse Young deserves reelection in the 26th District

As a local investor in several regional businesses which range from biotechnology to clean technology to hand-crafted chocolates, I want to voice my support for Jesse Young.
Mr. Young has taken principled stands against several ill-conceived bills that will either detract from our overly regulated economy or ultimately drive up taxpayer costs.
These include: SB 5987 (increased our motor fuel tax), HB1355 (increased the minimum
wage) and SB6523 (offered in-state tuition for non-citizen individuals).
Likewise, his vote in favor of SB6194 (authorized public charter schools) offers the promise of actually raising our disgracefully low high school graduation rate of circa 80%. Recent studies have unambiguously shown that charter schools dramatically improve the educational performance of disadvantaged students. These students deserve the chance to participate productively in our ever more technologically orientated state economy.
Comments