Weather: The Tacoma “storm” that wasn't

After all the hype about the upcoming storm, I watched my aneroid barometer drop steadily to a low of 29.10.
Looking outside, a few gusts of wind caused the trees to sway along with the bushes. About a half hour later, the barometer pressure started climbing and I told my wife that the “storm” would soon subside.
It did, and I didn’t see any noticeable damage in the neighborhood.
With all the computer models, Doppler radars, and other scientific instruments, I still trust my old-fashioned barometer.
Comments