Superior Court: Dwayne Christopher is the superior choice

Re: “We endorse: Blinn, Kirkendoll for Pierce County Superior Court” (TNT, 10/5).
I disagree with your endorsement of Grant Blinn for Superior Court judge. Dwayne Christopher has nine years of experience serving under Judge Tollefson in Superior Court and thus has far wider and deeper training than Mr. Blinn.
In addition, we already have a large percentage of Superior Court judges who have come up through the Prosecutor’s office. Our bench needs diversity: it needs the experience and community ties that Mr. Christopher can provide. Mr Christopher will be an excellent judge in the shortest possible time. He is the superior choice for this office.
