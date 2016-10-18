Re: “Family tragedy behind Initiative 1491, to get guns from those deemed at extreme risk” (TNT, 10/12).
As a mental health therapist, I appreciate the TNT’s front page story on Marilyn Balcerak and Matt Smith’s citizen sponsorship of I-1491 the Extreme Risk Protection Order initiative.
As a therapist, I am dismayed that in this state there is no way to take a firearm away from someone who is at risk of harm to self or others. I am mandated to give a a verbal warning, but families have no options. While many voters will not see themselves needing an extreme risk protection order, other families really need one. Lives are at stake.
I was disappointed that the article highlighted the “well heeled” donors in Seattle supporting this initiative. While grateful for their support, you have left out the hundreds of volunteers from the alliance, “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense” and other groups who gathered signatures, held fund raising events, made phone calls and participated in rallies. These volunteers also made hundreds of small-dollar donations.
I hope that readers will not lose sight of the grassroots effort that has made I-1491 possible.
Comments