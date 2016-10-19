Letters to the Editor

October 19, 2016 10:00 AM

Trade relations: Get ready for the TPP blitz.

Jeremy Marshall, Tacoma

After this election be prepared for a full campaign in support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, led by our two Democratic senators.

Their message is essentially “Jobs are good, trade is good; therefore, TPP must be good.”

One provision alone is enough to reject TPP. The Investor State Dispute Resolution, (ISDS), allows big banks, big pharma, and big corporations to sue a member for failure to receive anticipated profits. It is happening already. Don’t take my word, search YouTube for “TPP” and Robert Reich, Elizabeth Warren, or Bernie Sanders. It’s a no-brainer.

Letters to the Editor

