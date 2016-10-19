Superior Court: Choose Christopher

The Superior Court election for Position 9 gives us a choice between yet another former Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney and Dwayne Christopher, an attorney with 18 years of Superior Court experience.
Complex family, criminal, and civil cases are heard in Superior Court. Mr. Christopher’s long experience under Superior Court Judge Brian Tollefson gave him direct experience with all. Now-retired Judge Tollefson endorses Christopher for election.
We can add needed diversity of experience and background to the Superior Court bench by electing Dwayne Christopher. After researching the matter, I am joining retired Judge Tollefson and many other Superior Court Judges in supporting Dwayne Christopher.
