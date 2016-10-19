Police Beat: Sunday Oct 16

Re: “Police Beat: A toy bat, drunken shots fired, and a shirtless man in traffic” (TNT, 10/15)
I can’t stop thinking about one of the stories in Police Beat last Sunday. It said a man was causing a ruckus at the St Joe’s Emergency Room and was asked to leave.
He did leave, but then he came back with a child’s foam baseball bat and continued to cause a commotion, make threats, etc. He said he wanted to hurt people.
The police were called, and it was determined the man had been at Western State Hospital multiple times; he clearly had mental health issues.
The police ended up taking him to jail. What is wrong with St. Joe’s Hospital? The man was clearly having a mental health breakdown and went to the hospital for help. No, he didn’t behave appropriately, he was having a breakdown. Doesn’t St Joe’s have a staff mental health provider? The man went to the right place for help and didn’t get it.
Instead, he was treated like a criminal and taken to jail.
